Saudi Pro League clubs target 3 Premier League superstars in astonishing transfer swoop as they aim to spend £2 billion: Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs have unveiled their prime targets this summer, including some top Premier League talent headlined by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Spurs' Son Heung-min. The league is willing to spend an eye-watering £2 billion at the start of next season, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Pro League attempted to lure Salah away last summer as well, with Al-Ittihad offering a ridiculous £150 million for his services. Liverpool, however, were unwilling to let their star winger depart. The Egyptian is still one of the best players in the world, leading the Premier League in both goals (14) and assists (8) this season.

De Bruyne has just come back from a long-term hamstring injury. However, in just 21 minutes of Premier League action on his return against Newcastle, he grabbed a goal and an assist to seal the 3-2 comeback win for Manchester City.

Son has also returned to peak form this season, amassing 12 goals and five assists in 20 Premier League games for Tottenham.

All three players' contracts at their respective clubs run till 2025. City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in extending De Bruyne's contract and would demand a massive fee to even think about a move. Son was recently questioned about a potential move to Saudi Arabia and played down the possibility. A move for Salah will also not be easy, as Jurgen Klopp will not let his star man leave for pennies on the dollar.

Regardless, the Saudi Pro League is reportedly determined to spend £2 billion this summer to add to their swelling camp of superstars, which include Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and N'golo Kante.

Liverpool focused on youth development as most recent first-team debutant signs new long-term contract

Liverpool have signed James McConnell, the newest entrant to Jurgen Klopp's side this season, to a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old Englishman made his debut off the bench against Toulouse in the Reds' 5-1 Europa League victory, also appearing against Union SG and in the Premier League against Brentford.

Despite injuries to key midfielders this season, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table with 45 points in 20 matches. They are also into the Round of 16 of the Europa League, the fourth round of the FA Cup, and lead their EFL Cup semifinal fixture 2-1 against Fulham.

Liverpool have also managed to unearth some wonderful young talent like Calum Scanlon, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers, and McConnell, who could be pillars of the club for years to come.