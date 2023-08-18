“Say Salam Aleykum and they will add €500 to you!" - PSG star sends hilarious parting message to Neymar Jr as he joins Al-Hilal

Achraf Hakimi has taken a cheeky dig at Neymar following his move to Al Hilal from PSG. The Moroccan star joked that Neymar should say 'Salam Aleykum' in Saudi Arabia, and it would see his wages increase by another €500.

Neymar left PSG earlier this week to join Al Hilal for a reported €90 million. The Brazilian was not in Luis Enrique's plans and swiftly made the switch to the Middle East.

Expand Tweet

The former Barcelona star was back at PSG to bid goodbye to his former teammates, and the Ligue 1 club released a video. Hakimi was heard giving cheeky advice to Neymar and said saying 'Salam Aleykum' would increase his wages by another €500.

Neymar is set to earn a whopping €150 million per season after penning a two-year deal with Al Hilal. The wages are reportedly six times of what he earned at PSG.

Neymar excited about Al Hilal after joining from PSG

Neymar has said that he's excited to be playing in a 'very competitive' league after joining Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League has seen the arrival of many top players from Europe this summer, just months after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr.

Speaking to Al Hilal's official channel, the Brazilian said that everyone called Ronaldo crazy for moving to the Middle East, but this summer has proven all detractors wrong:

"I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this, and everybody called him 'crazy,' and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more. The league will be very competitive, especially after the signings made in the summer transfer window.

"I believe competitiveness is important. That's why I am joining this league. I am driven by challenges. I am there to help the league grow. I am very excited to write a new story, chasing all the objectives with the club and my teammates -- winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club's ambition. I am very excited in that regard."

He added:

"I am happy to join this league, facing them (Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino) will be wonderful. It will be fantastic. Of course, a lot of Brazil will be watching the league.

"Obviously I will be there, and I expect all Brazilians and everybody following the league to support Al Hilal. The message I have for them is I will do my best to make them enjoy football. Our goal is winning all titles."

The Brazilian could make his Al Hilal debut on Saturday (August 19) against Al Feiha.