Scott McTominay makes feelings clear after Harry Maguire scores late winner for Manchester United in thrilling 5-4 win vs Lyon

Scott McTominay has reacted to Harry Maguire's post after Manchester United's win over Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Red Devils came out winners in two exhilarating games across two legs of the quarter-finals.

Ad

The two sides drew 2-2 in a thrilling first leg at Parc Olympique Lyonnais last week. Manchester United scored first in the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday through Manuel Ugarte (10'). Diogo Dalot made it 2-0 on the night in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

However, Corentin Talisso (71') and Nicolas Tagliafico (77') restored parity for Lyon. Talisso was sent off in the 89th minute after receiving a second yellow card. The match went into extra time.

Ad

Trending

Rayan Cherki (104') and Alexandre Lacazette (109') put the visitors 6-4 up on aggregate. However, United staged a brilliant late comeback as Bruno Fernandes (114'), Kobbie Mainoo (120'), and Harry Maguire (120+1') scored.

After the game, Maguire shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"Wow. What a feeling. YOU REDS!! ❤️"

Ad

Former Manchester United star Scott McTominay commented on the post with two emojis - a clap and a shocked face.

Scott McTominay's reaction to Harry Maguire's post (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@harrymaguire93)

McTominay came through United's academy and made 255 senior appearances for them before joining Napoli last summer.

Ad

Ruben Amorim on Harry Maguire's position after Manchester United's win over Lyon

Harry Maguire is a central defender, but his ability in the air makes him a threat up front as well. Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim put Maguire as a striker after subbing him on late in their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

While the Englishman started as a centre-back against Lyon on Thursday, he moved up in extra time when they were chasing the game. He eventually scored the winner with a dominant header. After the game, Ruben Amorim was asked if Maguire would play as a striker more often, and he answered (via manutd.com):

Ad

"To play a normal game, no. In these moments, it is something that is really important. When I see Harry Maguire and I put him as a striker, I just see one guy that inside the box. Is he not good inside the box? In the opposite box he is striker, he is not a defender, he knows how to behave in that space and it is just to put those different characteristics in a different moment."

Manchester United only have Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho as their senior attackers right now due to injury issues with other forwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More