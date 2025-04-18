Scott McTominay makes feelings clear after Harry Maguire scores late winner for Manchester United in thrilling 5-4 win vs Lyon

Scott McTominay has reacted to Harry Maguire's post after Manchester United's win over Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Red Devils came out winners in two exhilarating games across two legs of the quarter-finals.
The two sides drew 2-2 in a thrilling first leg at Parc Olympique Lyonnais last week. Manchester United scored first in the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday through Manuel Ugarte (10'). Diogo Dalot made it 2-0 on the night in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
However, Corentin Talisso (71') and Nicolas Tagliafico (77') restored parity for Lyon. Talisso was sent off in the 89th minute after receiving a second yellow card. The match went into extra time.
Rayan Cherki (104') and Alexandre Lacazette (109') put the visitors 6-4 up on aggregate. However, United staged a brilliant late comeback as Bruno Fernandes (114'), Kobbie Mainoo (120'), and Harry Maguire (120+1') scored.
After the game, Maguire shared a post on Instagram, writing:
"Wow. What a feeling. YOU REDS!! ❤️"
Former Manchester United star Scott McTominay commented on the post with two emojis - a clap and a shocked face.
McTominay came through United's academy and made 255 senior appearances for them before joining Napoli last summer.
Ruben Amorim on Harry Maguire's position after Manchester United's win over Lyon
Harry Maguire is a central defender, but his ability in the air makes him a threat up front as well. Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim put Maguire as a striker after subbing him on late in their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
While the Englishman started as a centre-back against Lyon on Thursday, he moved up in extra time when they were chasing the game. He eventually scored the winner with a dominant header. After the game, Ruben Amorim was asked if Maguire would play as a striker more often, and he answered (via manutd.com):
"To play a normal game, no. In these moments, it is something that is really important. When I see Harry Maguire and I put him as a striker, I just see one guy that inside the box. Is he not good inside the box? In the opposite box he is striker, he is not a defender, he knows how to behave in that space and it is just to put those different characteristics in a different moment."
Manchester United only have Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho as their senior attackers right now due to injury issues with other forwards.