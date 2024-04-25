"Sean Dyche masterclass", "Klopp's farewell tour is over" - Fans react as Liverpool slump to 2-0 loss against Merseyside rivals Everton

Fans were left disappointed as Liverpool suffered a 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24, at Goodison Park. The defeat in the Merseyside derby is a major setback for the Reds in their race to claim the league title.

Everton opened the scoring through center-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the 27th minute. Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead in the 58th minute with a thumping header. Although the Reds created a couple of good chances, they failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

Following the match, several Liverpool fans took to social media with posts expressing their dissatisfaction, appreciation for the home side, and loss of faith in their side's chances of winning the league. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sean Dyche master class," a fan wrote.

"THE LEAGUE IS GONE," another opined.

Referring to the announced departure of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of this season, one fan wrote:

"KLOPPS FAREWELL TOUR IS OVER."

Another added:

"we need that summer rebuild asap cuz this is embarrassing."

"The sooner Klopp is gone the better, most of them players should follow him as well. Disgraceful yet again," another fan chimed in.

A fan said:

"You lost the league at Goodison Park."

"bottling the league coz of everton," said yet another.

One user wrote:

"It’s over !! Good luck for next season!!!"

While another said:

"Liverpool poor again tonight! This is so embarrassing! It wasn't because of the derby... Salah was not in the game, Nunez was wasting chances as usual...there was no synergy in the midfield...it was all ball possession, no outcome! Stop it!"

Following the defeat, the Reds find themselves in second place with 74 points from 34 matches, three behind leaders Arsenal. Third-placed Manchester City are on 73 points with two games in hand.

Liverpool boss opens up on defeat to Everton

Following the crushing defeat in the Merseyside derby, a 'disappointed' Jurgen Klopp said:

"I am very disappointed. About a lot of things. We let it happen that it became the game Everton wanted. Two goals from set pieces. Everton are really strong from set pieces."

When quizzed about the Reds' chances of winning the league, the Reds' manager replied:

"Arsenal and Manchester City must have a very bad moment."

In his post-match conference, Klopp apologized to the fans:

"I don’t know. I can only apologize for today to the people. We should have done better but we didn’t."

Liverpool will next face West Ham United in the league on April 27 at London Stadium.