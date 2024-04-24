£100 million Manchester City signing linked with surprise move to European rivals - Reports

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish is reportedly linked with a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2021 on a then British record £100 million. After struggling in his first season, the Englishman played a key role in City's historic treble triumph last season, contributing five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

This season, though, Grealish has seen his game time affected by the arrival of Jeremy Doku from Rennes. He has still managed 33 appearances across competitions - bagging three goals and as many assists.

Despite his current deal extending till 2027, Trigger The Press (via TeamTalk) has reported that Atletico manager Diego Simeone is a huge fan of Grealish and wants the player at his club this summer.

It's pertinent to note that Grealish had a clash with Atleti defender Stevan Savic months before he moved to the Etihad. That makes the Englishman's potential move to the Wanda Metropolitano this season unlikely.

Nevertheless, apart from Grealish, other key City players like Bernardo Silva, have also been linked with exits from the club.

What's next for Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are in the midst of a superb campaign. Although their hopes of back-to-back continental trebles were dashed with a penalty shootout home defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, but City are alive in two other competitions.

A hard-fought 1-0 FA Cup semifinal win over Chelsea at the weekend sealed Pep Guardiola's side a final date with Manchester United, in a repeat clash from last year's title match, which City won 2-1.

Meanwhile, City are on course for an unprecedented Premier League four-peat. They are third in the standings, trailing leaders Arsenal by four points but have two games in hand.

City will next be in action in the league at Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday (April 26).