"Season over for Barca", "It's like a curse now" - Barcelona fans react as superstar gets subbed out after picking up knock in UCL fixture

oBarcelona fans are fearing the worst as Robert Lewandowski was forced off in the first half of his side's UEFA Champions League clash with FC Porto on Wednesday (October 4).

Lewandowski picked up a knock to his ankle after a strong tackle from Portuguese defender David Carmo in the 27th minute. The Barca superstar received treatment on the sidelines and returned to the fray.

However, the legendary forward was subbed off seven minutes later and he trudged off in discomfort as Ferran Torres replaced him. It's a nightmare for Xavi whose side have enjoyed a superb start to the season with Lewandowski key.

The 35-year-old has bagged six goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions. It remains to be seen the extent of his injury but Barcelona have some vital games on the horizon.

The Catalan giants face Athletic Bilbao in the league on October 22 and have an El Clasico La Liga clash with Real Madrid on October 28. Xavi was taking no chances with the Pole with such upcoming games.

Fortunately for Xavi, Lewandowski's replacement Torres opened the scoring on the night for the Blaugrana. The Spanish attacker was picked out by Ilkay Gundogan in the 45+1st minute and he fired the La Liga giants into a 1-0 lead just before the break.

However, fans are still concerned about Lewandowski's injury and have expressed their worries on X (formerly Twitter). One fan claimed Barcelona are enduring an injury curse as Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong are already nursing injuries:

"Every year we get one critical injury at a pivotal time in the season. It’s like a curse now."

Another fan has called off Barca's season:

"Season over for Barca.

Here's how fans on X reacted to the Blaugrana superstar being forced off with an injury:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane ahead of next summer

Leroy Sane is on Barca's radar.

According to BILD (via MadridUniversal), Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Both La Liga giants could move for the German in the summer transfer window.

Sane, 27, has been in superb form for Bayern so far this season, bagging six goals and 10 games across competitions. He has forged a formidable partnership with Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona are on the lookout for a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. The French forward left the Catalan giants for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Sane has two years left on his contract with Bayern and he's not shown a desire to extend that deal. It could take an astronomical fee to prise him away from the Bundesliga champions.

The German played alongside Lewandowski with the pair conjuring up 12 goal contributions between them. They could be reunited in Catalonia if Barca pursue a deal for the former Manchester City winger.