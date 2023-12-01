"Second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats" - Ten Hag makes Andre Onana claim ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle

Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Andre Onana despite the Manchester United goalkeeper's errors against Galatasaray. He claims that the new signing is the second-best keeper in the league based on stats.

Speaking to the media ahead of their match against Newcastle United, Ten Hag claimed he was still backing his goalkeeper to turn things around. The Dutchman admitted that the Cameroon star made mistakes and said:

"If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, his expected preventing goals is second-best in the Premier League. He's doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but all over in the first five months he has done well."

"You know also. Because you have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in Munich, [and] at Burnley he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it," he added.

Onana was signed from Inter Milan in the summer for a reported £48 million free. The Manchester United goalkeeper has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season but has conceded 14 goals in five UEFA Champions League games.

Manchester United made a mistake getting Onana as De Gea's replacement, claims former player

Lee Sharpe has questioned Manchester United's decision to not renew the contract of David De Gea. He believes that the Spaniard was better than Andre Onana and added (via 888Sport):

"It's certainly looking like an error now. It was a bit weird the way they shuffled De Gea the door – I know he made a couple of high-profile mistakes last season, but he was so consistent in the time that he was there. He would keep United in games and win them matches by himself, so it was a little bit disappointing the way they let him go."

He also said:

"It's always a big risk bringing in someone who doesn't know the Premier League to be your first-choice goalkeeper. In hindsight, it may have been better to keep De Gea for another year and have Andre Onana as an understudy to let him get used to the atmosphere and expectations, because he's certainly costing the team points at the moment."

Altay Bayindir’s agent, Sefa Seyrek, has revealed that the goalkeeper is waiting for his chance at Manchester United. He stated that the Turkish star is ready to take over the #1 spot and is keen on doing it before Onana goes for AFCON.