Second journalist dies in Qatar just days after Grant Wahl's unexpected passing while covering 2022 FIFA World Cup

Following Grant Wahl's unexpected passing, another journalist has reportedly died in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam was said to have "died suddenly," according to information from Gulf Times Qatar.

In a tweet from the official Gulf Times Qatar account, the following statement was released:

"Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently. Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family."

Grant Wahl, who notably wore a rainbow shirt while covering the events in Qatar, died on December 10 at Hamad General Hospital in Doha. It was reported (via The Pink News) that he collapsed during post-match interviews, after which CPR was performed on him. However, a few hours later, the journalist's wife and USMNT's Twitter account confirmed that he had passed away.

Prior to his death, Wahl revealed on his podcast that his body had been affected by the stress of covering the FIFA World Cup:

“My body finally broke down on me… Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Al-Misslam's death, which was reported on December 10, is an emerging story, and more details will be revealed in due course.

Eric Wahl, brother of Grant Wahl, reveals more information about the journalist's passing at the FIFA World Cup

Eric Wahl took to his Twitter account to reveal that his brother collapsed at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, and was taken to the hospital:

"In NYC now. Can update that Grant did go to hospital in an ambulance. Colleagues followed in an Uber. There was no available AED onsite, though it sounds as though it wouldn't have made a difference, if my understanding of the medical situation is correct. G comes home tomorrow. There will be a proper autopsy here in the US. The family will release a proper statement after that."

Eric also spoke openly against the FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar, calling for more transparency:

"Regardless of the outcome, I have nothing to apologize for. Thoroughly corrupt people & organizations remain thoroughly corrupt people & organizations & must always be held to scrutiny & account. This World Cup never should have taken place where it did."

Wahl, covering his eighth World Cup, was working the Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final match when he collapsed. While several reports suggest that Wahl was suffering from bronchitis, CBS News reported that he died of an apparent heart attack.

