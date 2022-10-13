"Second parts never were good" - Barcelona legend not in favor of Lionel Messi potentially returning to the Camp Nou

Former Barcelona forward Julio Salinas recently spoke about Lionel Messi potentially making a comeback to the Catalan club.

The Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season after the Blaugranas were unable to renew his contract. Barca were unable to comply with La Liga's wage gap rules due to their financial issues and couldn't offer him a new contract.

Messi joined the Parisians on a free transfer and his contract with the French club is set to expire in June 2023. A potential return to his boyhood club could be on the cards for the Argentine.

While speaking about Messi making a potential return, Salinas told as.com:

“Messi's return? Second parts never was good. We have to give way to kids. It is a young team. This is the future. Barcelona's problem is that you're insecure in defence... Yesterday they gave away too many scoring chances."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in good form for PSG so far this season. He has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 games for the Parisians in all competitions. However, he suffered an injury during his side's UEFA Champions League away draw against Benfica.

The no. 30 has since missed the Ligue 1 giants' away clashes against Stade de Reims and Benfica. PSG have drawn both games.

They are set to take on second-placed Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 16.

Will Lionel Messi make a return to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi is linked with a return to Barcelona

While Lionel Messi has invented his form in France this season, he has been linked with a return to his former club.

Given the player's history with the Catalan club, it's hard to rule out the chances of a move happening. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Catalan club believes they can make a move to bring their greatest player ever back to the club.

While speaking to Que Golazo, Romano said:

"They are convinced that they can do it... Officially, Barcelona think they can do it. I think it's more about Leo. I think it will depend on many things inside of the club but they feel they can do it."

Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Catalans, winning numerous trophies.

