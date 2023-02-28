“See you soon” – Lionel Messi drops hint on Argentina return after winning FIFA The Best men’s player award

Lionel Messi has once again indicated his desire to continue playing for Argentina after winning the FIFA The Best Men's Player award for 2022.

La Pulga lifted the award for the second time in his career during a ceremony organized by FIFA on Monday, February 27. A fantastic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he won the Golden Ball and the trophy itself, and a superb start to the 2022-23 club season, saw Messi clinch the award.

He beat the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid superstars Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to victory.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Lionel Messi thanked the people of Argentina, his teammates and his loved ones for helping him win the award. He wrote:

"Thanks to everyone who made it possible for me to win this award. To all of the @afaseleccion, to my family and friends, to the 45 million Argentineans who trusted us..."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also congratulated all the other winners from the ceremony. His Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez won FIFA The Best Men's Goalkeeper award, while La Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni was named FIFA The Best Men's Coach.

Messi continued:

"And congratulations to all the winners of the @FIFA The Best, especially to @LioScaloni and @emi_martinez26 who both deserved their awards too."

He concluded the post with this, hinting that he wants to continue representing Argentina:

"A hug to all, see you soon!!!"

It's worth noting that Lionel Messi stated after winning the World Cup in Qatar that he intended to continue with the national team. Argentina's all-time top scorer and assist provider said he wanted to play a few more games for La Albiceleste as a world champion (via Marca).

Lionel Messi put up unbelievable numbers on his way to winning FIFA The Best Men's Player award

Following a rough debut campaign with PSG last season, Lionel Messi has looked close to his best once again this time around. He has recorded 17 goals and 16 assists in just 28 matches across competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 74.75 minutes, and lifted the Trophee des Champions.

However, Messi's incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina likely played a much bigger role in him winning the FIFA The Best Men's Player award. La Pulga registered seven goals, including a brace in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, and three assists in the tournament.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, given to the best player at a World Cup, and went on to lift the title as well.

