"See you soon" - Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne makes claim as he closes in on first-team return after long absence

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has hinted on an imminent return from a long injury layoff.

De Bruyne, 32, has not played since tearing his hamstring 23 minutes into City's 3-0 win at Burnley in their Premier League season opener August. Eighteen games later, the Belgian made the bench as City won 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Saturday (December 30).

"The standing ovation when he was warming up tells me the people want him back," said City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport. "It was a long injury for all of us, but we're happy he's back."

In another interview, the manager said that De Bruyne could return for the Newcastle United game on January 13 (as per Sky Sports via SI):

"We've been waiting a long time for him. He's turning good the last week or so. He came for the trophies today, for the picture, and to be here and realise when to warm up and how the people support him and look forward to seeing him again. Maybe Newcastle he will be ready."

De Bruyne has now tweeted that he's close to a first-team return:

"See you soon"

Expand Tweet

The crown jewel of City's star-studded team, De Bruyne has 96 goals and 153 assists in 358 games across competitions. He played a key role in their historic continental treble last season, contributing 10 goals and 31 assists across competitions.

What's next for Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City are next in action at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday (December 7) as they get their FA Cup title defence underway. The Cityzens beat Manchester United 2-1 in the final last season to become the first English club after United to win the continental treble.

In their only other confirmed game for the month, Pep Guardiola's side travel to Newcastle on January 13, a game where Kevin De Bruyne is expected to make his long-awaited return from injury.

If City beat Huddersfield this weekend, they will play their FA Cup fourth-round game later this month.