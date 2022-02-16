“Seems like he’s always playing catch-up” – Medical expert on how Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival impacted Cavani at Manchester United

Injury expert Ben Dinnery recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at Manchester United has made things difficult for fellow striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has had constant struggles with injuries this season and has so far scored twice in 15 appearances across all competitions. He recently picked up a groin strain and sat out of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Southampton. Dinnery believes that the Uruguayan has found it challenging to maintain his fitness this season due to not getting regular game-time.

Edinson Cavani was competing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial apart from Mason Greenwood for playing time since the start of the season. Ronaldo was brought in late in the summer, resulting in limited minutes for Cavani. Speaking to Football Insider, Dinnery said:

We know Cavani is in tip-top physical condition. He takes his fitness really seriously. You have to look after yourself when you’re in those twilight years of your career. There are other factors that come into play. It’s been a very stop-start season for Cavani.

He added:

“Pre-seasons is a cornerstone. It forms the building blocks for players to go through a campaign and protect themselves. Cavani didn’t quite get those minutes under his belt hat he wanted. That has impacted his return.”

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani expected to do better in second half of the season

Despite the abundance of striking options that Manchester United had at the start of the season, things look far different at present. Mason Greenwood is not expected to play for the club again, while Anthony Martial has also been loaned to Sevilla. Ralf Rangnick has to choose from Ronaldo and Cavani, the two only bonafide strikers.

Further, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the middle of the worst scoring drought he has had in a decade. The Portuguese’ overall gameplay has been far from ideal in recent months, and the goals have also dried up recently. Manchester United have multiple crucial fixtures, including a Champions League knockout round against Atletico Madrid. They will need their star man to perform again.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani is expected to play more often in the coming times. The 35-year old might have not been able to ease himself back by playing regularly, but the club needs him to produce common goals for the next few months.

Manchester United are still alive in the Champions League and will have a lengthy fight for the top-4 EPL places in the coming time. The club looks to start afresh under a new manager next campaign and potentially compete for trophies again.

Of course, Champions League qualification is also essential as the club is looking to bring in reinforcements in the summer.

