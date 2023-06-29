"Seems like she's the only woman in the world who has been separated" - Journalist destroys Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira

Following her high-profile split with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, Colombian superstar Shakira hasn't shied away from publicly expressing her feelings. She has been outspoken about her side of the story, sharing it through the recording studio, the stage, as well as various media platforms. This hasn't sat well with Catalan journalist Susanna Griso, who has voiced strong opinions against Shakira on her TV show.

The Colombian pop star's post-breakup songs have particularly targeted Gerard Pique and his new flame Clara Chia. Beyond her music, Shakira's actions have spoken volumes as well, notably her recent decision to prevent their children Milan and Sasha from attending the wedding of Pique's younger brother.

In an emotionally-charged admission, Shakira opened up about the pain she has gone through and discussed her aspirations for her children (via El Nacional):

"I dream of seeing that my children will overcome all the blows of life, that the pain they have unjustly faced makes them only more compassionate and empathetic, stronger and nobler."

Responding to the comments on her show 'Public Mirror', Griso slammed Shakira and urged the singer to cease playing the victim (via El Nacional):

"Hey, forgive me, but she seems like the only woman in the world who has separated, really. This is not pain, that is, there are things much more painful than a separation, and in any case, anyway... She is partly to blame for making it so public, huh? I mean... No, it's that... It really tires me. It's that it looks like the first one that happens to her."

Shakira reveals how she found out about Gerard Pique's cheating allegations

Pop sensation Shakira recently spoke about the deep hurt she felt upon discovering the alleged betrayal by Gerard Pique. The revelation came at a time when her father was grappling with a life-threatening situation in intensive care.

Her father had flown to Barcelona to be by her side amid the couple's relationship crisis. However, tragedy struck when he was gravely injured in an accident during their son's first communion. In an interview with People, Shakira laid bare the immense pain of the situation (via GOAL):

"I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

She added:

"The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn't talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Thankfully, her father did eventually leave the hospital alive, as he went on to make a full recovery. On the other hand, her relationship with Gerard Pique has not improved, with the former Barcelona defender opting to continue his new spark with Clara Chia.

