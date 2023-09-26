Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Thierry Henry in attendance for PSG vs Marseille, pictures emerge

Several celebrities, including popstar, Selena Gomez, Arsenal Legend, Thierry Henry, and Brooklyn Beckham, were in attendance for Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) latest Ligue 1 clash against Marseille on September 24. The aforementioned personalities were photographed in the stands of the Parc des Princes as the Parisian outfit dispatched their opponents 4-0 on the night.

First-half goals from Achraf Hakimi (8') and Randal Kolo Muani (37') meant Luis Enrique's side went into the break with a two-goal advantage. Goncalo Ramos netted twice (47' and 89') in the second half after coming on for Kylian Mbappe in the 32nd minute.

The France international hobbled off after seemingly picking up an ankle issue. This season, Mbappe has scored seven goals in just five Ligue 1 appearances, proving to be crucial to his side's performances. Hence, injury concerns for the World Cup winner could be worrying.

PSG find themselves third in the Ligue 1 standings, having registered 11 points. The club has won three matches, drawn two, and suffered their only defeat to Nice on September 15.

On the other hand, Marseille are placed seventh in France's top-tier football competition with nine points in six matches. Before their encounter against PSG, the club were unbeaten, having won two matches and drawn three.

"I don't think it is anything serious"- Luis Enrique provides Kylian Mbappe injury update after PSG vs Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain coach, Luis Enrique, confirmed that Kylian Mbappe's injury wasn't that serious after the latter hobbled off in his side's 4-0 victory against Marseille on Sunday (September 24). The French footballer seemingly picked up an ankle issue after receiving a nasty challenge from defender Leonardo Balerdi.

Providing an update on Mbappe, who was withdrawn in the first half, Enrique told reporters after the match (via Goal):

"I don't know exactly what happened but I think it was a knock. He tried to change the strapping on it and continue but the pain wouldn't go away. I don't think it is anything serious and I suppose he will be back soon but it is better not to take risks when a player is not 100 percent."

PSG will be hoping their star is available for the club's second UEFA Champions League clash of the season against Newcastle on October 4. The Parisians defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in gameweek one.