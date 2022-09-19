"Selfish bugger better pass to Messi this time" "Bow down to the king" - PSG fans urge superstar player to 'behave himself' ahead of crucial Ligue 1 clash against Lyon 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are concerned about Kylian Mbappe's inclusion in the starting lineup for their Ligue 1 clash against Lyon today (September 18).

The 2018 World Cup winner has become notable for his selfishness this season, having missed out on several opportunities to pass to Lionel Messi. The Frenchman has often decided to take on the shot and squandered the opportunity rather than passing to the Argentine.

While Messi has racked up an impressive seven assists in seven games, his French teammate has not managed one, to the ire of the fans.

PSG fans did not mince words when they took to Twitter to react to the starting lineup for their away clash against Lyon. They called on Mbappe to pass to the Argentine when the opportunity arose.

Here is a selection of tweets from the Parc des Princes faithful:

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Mbappe man, he needs to behave himself and bow down to the king Mbappe man, he needs to behave himself and bow down to the king

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Selfish bugger better pass to Messi this time Selfish bugger better pass to Messi this time

trib @tribmessi



Today Messi is dropping an all-around masterclass @CrewsMat10 I've seen the light, Crewsmat curse was broken last game.Today Messi is dropping an all-around masterclass @CrewsMat10 I've seen the light, Crewsmat curse was broken last game.Today Messi is dropping an all-around masterclass

Lionel Messi and the attacking trident are set to guide PSG against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash

Paris Saint-Germain will look to regain top spot in the French top flight in their match against Lyon today. The Parisians head into the match in impervious form and have won their last five games on the bounce in all competitions.

PSG will not expect a warm welcome from their hosts today, with Lyon currently unbeaten on their turf in their last eight games at home. The hosts will hope that returning hero Alexandre Lacazette can help them avoid defeat at the hands of their massive guests.

La Parisien come into the match in fine form and have been dominant all season long.

Brazilian forward Neymar has been in fantastic form and has already bagged eight goals and six assists in seven league matches this season.

Kylian Mbappe can also boast seven league strikes to his name. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi completes the dynamic trio with three goals and seven assists in just seven games.

Christophe Galtier’s men will be expected to secure a comfortable win today despite being on the road.

Lyon will hope they can give a good account of themselves and avoid defeat at the hands of the Paris-based side today. PSG, on the other hand, will hope they can stamp their authority on proceedings by bagging a win against one of the strongest teams in the division.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far