"Sell in January", "There's just no way" - Manchester United fans react as star set to be sidelined for 4-5 weeks after picking up injury

Manchester United fans online have reacted to Mason Mount suffering a new injury. He's suffered a hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined for the next four to five weeks. The midfielder was replaced by Erik Ten Hag in United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion after he reported a hamstring discomfort.

The club has now officially confirmed that he will be out for a 'few games'. He will, therefore, miss Manchester United's clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1.

The Englishman opened up about his injury in an Instagram Story posted on August 29. He wrote:

“I’ve had it checked and it looks like I’ll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.

"I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”

Manchester United fans were frustrated by the injury report and voiced their concerns on X (formerly Twitter). Many implored the club to sell the former Chelsea midfielder because of his lack of game time since last season. Some of their reactions are as follows:

"sell in January," declared one fan.

"There’s just no way," opined another.

"Sell sell sell," wrote another on X.

Some fans also highlighted the worth of the midfielder, voicing their frustration over his wasted potential.

"Absolutely love the guy, do not want to criticise him but man. Chelsea knew he had an underlying injury issue and now we look like clowns," opined one fan on X.

"45mins so far this season," quipped one fan.

Some of the other reactions on X are as follows:

"luke shaw wants a sick note buddy again @ManUtd this guy should give back some of his weekly wage as he’s never actually available," wrote one fan.

"Not even a decent player when fit. Another disaster transfer for United," opined one fan on X.

How has Mason Mount's stay at Manchester United been so far?

Mason Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £55million. So far, the 25-year-old has been able to make only 23 appearances for Manchester United, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

The Englishman's string of injuries started with a hamstring issue in United's second league match against Tottenham Hotspurs in August 2024. It kept him out of action for 37 days.

After returning to action in September, he was sidelined again in November for four months due to a calf injury. The Manchester United midfielder has been able to make only eight appearances for the Red Devils since his return.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate kept Mason Mount out of the English squad for Euro 2024 due to his injuries. However, the midfielder worked hard on his fitness before the 2024-25 season. He was influential in Manchester United's opening Premier League against Fulham as they won 1-0.

Mason Mount's injury will be a major concern for Erik Ten Hag. He is already missing five key players from the squad- Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof.

