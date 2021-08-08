Sergio Aguero gives key update on Barcelona future

Sergio Aguero has come out to address speculation linking him with a sensational departure from Barcelona.

The 33-year-old only recently joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer from Manchester City, ostensibly to link up with his friend and international teammate Lionel Messi.

However, with Barcelona revealing that their record goalscorer was departing the club, that dream partnership at Camp Nou is no longer possible.

A highly emotional Lionel Messi addressed a world press conference on Sunday, highlighting why he was leaving Barcelona.

Prior to that, he hosted a small dinner at his home, which was attended by a few close friends and family members.

Sergio Aguero was one of the people in attendance, and the close relationship between both men laid further credence to the claims of Aguero's supposed departure.

This led to reports that Aguero was considering leaving Barcelona without kicking a ball and had contacted his lawyers over the possibility of a departure.

However, footage has emerged on social media showing the former Atletico Madrid man promising Barcelona fans that his future remains at Camp Nou.

⚠️🔵🔴 Agüero confirma que se queda en el Barça: “No te preocupes, me tienes todo el año” #fcblive pic.twitter.com/a2aJE6dAOn — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) August 7, 2021

A video on Twitter shows Aguero leaving the club's training ground, and he can be heard saying the words:

"Don’t worry, you have me all year long."

The Argentina international was reportedly furious about Messi's departure, and this was seemingly the basis for his quest to leave the club.

Barcelona's current financial predicament means they have not been able to register any of their new signings, including Aguero.

However, the striker's statement will come as a form of relief to a fanbase that has been dealt a huge emotional blow in the last few days.

Barcelona to start life without Messi

Lionel Messi's iconic Barcelona career has come to an end

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the greatest player in Barcelona's history, and his achievements at Camp Nou might never be replicated.

It goes without saying that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will be highly missed at Catalunya, but everything good must come to an end.

There was always going to be a time when Messi would leave Camp Nou, although the abrupt nature of his departure is far from ideal.

Nevertheless, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the club continues to maintain its high standards despite Messi's departure.

