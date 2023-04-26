Sergio Aguero makes prediction for crucial Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has shared his prediction for City's crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26).

The Gunners have dropped points in their last three games. They drew against Liverpool and West Ham United after taking a 2-0 lead. They then came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Southampton in their previous outing at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side hold a five-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League, having played two more games. The two sides face off at the Etihad in what is a potential title decider.

Ahead of the game, Aguero said that Arsenal's recent results have made the clash interesting. Chiming in on the title race, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"A key match, for sure, but certainly a different game than, say, if Arsenal had a bigger point advantage on the table. Now, we can expect a heightened intensity because of how tight it's become."

He added:

"City have had a fine performance lately. We managed to pull it off last year, and we may just do it this year too. It ain't over 'til it's over. I don't see why we should take anything for granted. A win will get City closer to the trophy, yes. ... but there's no guarantees."

Aguero also said that expectations from Manchester City due to their excellent form might put them under some pressure:

"They've been fighting neck and neck throughout the whole campaign, and they don't want it to slip away at the last stretch. It may be more pressure for us because we've played a great streak of games – and a win here would crown this performance."

He added:

"Regardless, I wouldn't use the word 'pressure'. I say it's enthusiasm. We all wanted this game to arrive, and I'm sure it'll be a sight."

Arsenal and Manchester City arrive in good form

Manchester City's previous defeat came in February - a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. They have been excellent since, competing in three competitions.

City eliminated Bayern Munich from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and face Real Madrid in the last four. They take on city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final after beating Sheffield United in the semifinals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals by Sporting CP on penalties on March 16. Their previous defeat in normal time, incidentally, came against Manchester City in the Premier League in February, losing 3-1 at home.

Arsenal will need to avoid defeat at the Etihad to keep their hopes of the Premier League title alive. City, though, are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes