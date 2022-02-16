Sergio Aguero names greatest Premier League defender he ever faced in his career

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero claimed in a Twitter post that Chelsea’s John Terry was the best defender he ever played against in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero was forced to retire from professional football back in December due to a heart condition. He moved to Barcelona after spending ten seasons with Manchester City, during which time he became the highest goalscorer in the club’s history. Aguero also won the Premier League 5 times, including the famous first title under Roberto Mancini.

Following his retirement, Aguero is easily regarded as the best forwards that ever played in the Premier League. The Argentine came against quite a few top defenders during his time but believed former Chelsea captain John Terry was the best of the lot.

John Terry was the long-term captain at Chelsea and won their player of the year award twice. He finished his career with Aston Villa in 2018 and scored 55 goals, and had 15 assists in 626 Chelsea appearances.

Sergio Aguero names John Terry as the greatest Premier League defender he played against

Quite a few other big names might be chaffed with Sergio Aguero’s revelation. John Terry is considered one of the best centre-backs of all time and was famous for his “Terry position.” The former England captain won 5 Premier League titles along with the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea.

Terry played in the Premier League with quite a few world-class English defenders despite a loaded trophy cabinet. Manchester United’s pair of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand arguably have the same stature and could easily have been named by Aguero.

The Belgian Vincent Kompany also enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City but not against Aguero. Furthermore, others such as Virgil Van Dijk and Thiago Silva also arguably have a say considering Terry was already 31 by Aguero moved to England.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh



@John2606Terry. The best defender to ever grace the Premier League Captain. Leader. Legend.@John2606Terry. The best defender to ever grace the Premier League Captain. Leader. Legend. @John2606Terry. The best defender to ever grace the Premier League 💙 https://t.co/3EWTjrea4o

Of course, Silva has arrived with the best years of his career already behind him, while Virgil Van Dijk has not enjoyed the same time at the top as John Terry. Terry is also known for his leadership and ability to stop attackers single-handedly. The Premier League has seen several great defenders in the past decade, and John Terry is right near the top.

