Sergio Aguero predicts Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool results

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is one of the finest attackers of his generation. The Argentine star has won four Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium and is widely regarded as the club's greatest ever player.

In the lead up to the 2020-21 Premier League season, Aguero predicted the results for the inaugural matchday via transfermark.com. With Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea in action, the veteran striker was bold with his predictions, having tipped Leeds United to secure a positive result against Liverpool.

Manchester City's record goalscorer also had his say about the fixture between Arsenal and Fulham at Craven Cottage, as he predicted a 1-1 draw for the Gunners.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been tipped to record a 3-1 victory away from home against Brighton, while Aguero also predicted wins for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on the opening day of the season.

Manchester City and Manchester United were awarded an extra week off due to their involvement in the Champions League and Europa League respectively. The two arch-rivals kick off their Premier League campaign next week, with eight games set to be played over this weekend.

Aguero tips Arsenal, Liverpool to draw and Chelsea to record routine victory

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool will be amongst the top four once again

Liverpool are aiming to defend the Premier League title after winning it by a margin of 18 points last season. The Reds face newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield and have their work cut out for them against Marcelo Bielsa, who is one of the most talked-about managers in world football.

Chelsea have splashed the cash this summer and could hand debuts to a handful of new signings, as they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton. The high-profile clash of the weekend is set to be played on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton set to lock horns in North London.

Sergio Aguero's predictions

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 1-1 Leeds

West Ham United 2-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Everton

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

