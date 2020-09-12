Reports: Real Madrid plotting stunning triple transfer swoop in 2021

According to Spanish publication AS via Daily Mail, Real Madrid are planning to splash the cash in the summer of 2021 and sign as many as three young superstars. Los Blancos' interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe is no secret, while Zinedine Zidane is also a keen admirer of Dayot Upamecano and Eduardo Camavinga.

The French trio are top targets for Real Madrid, and the club are willing to wait till the summer of 2021 to get the deals over the line. Mbappe will only have a year left on his current contract at the time, due to which the La Liga giants can swoop in and agree a modest fee with the Parisian club.

Upamecano, on the other hand, has a release clause that kicks in next summer. Negotiations for the RB Leipzig star will only be a formality if Real Madrid decide to match the exit clause amount, while Camavinga already has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have plan in phase out the old guard

Kylian Mbappe is the Real Madrid's top target

The 17-year-old recently made his debut for France and is hailed as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, having burst onto the scene for Rennes last season. Several reports have confirmed that Camavinga has chosen Real Madrid as his next destination and is willing to wait for the record European champions to make a move for him.

AS have also stated that Real Madrid have a plan in place for 2022, with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on the club's wishlist. The Norwegian powerhouse will only have a year left on his deal at the time, allowing Los Blancos to swoop in like they did so for Eden Hazard last year.

Zidane is looking to add top-quality talent to sort out the club's future, as he prepares to oversee a quiet transfer window this time around to facilitate a spending spree in 2021.

Real Madrid are focussed on moving on their fringe players this summer, with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Mariano Diaz and Gareth Bale expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.

James Rodriguez has already left the club to reunite with former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, while Dani Ceballos has returned to Arsenal on a season-long loan deal.

