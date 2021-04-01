Sergio Aguero not Premier League's best-ever foreign player: Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United star and current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney feels Sergio Aguero is not the Premier League's best-ever foreign player.

Sergio Aguero, after a 10-year association with Manchester City where he won four Premier League titles, will leave the club on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

When asked to offer his opinion on Aguero's departure during a press conference, the former Manchester United striker termed the Argentine one of the Premier League's greats. But Rooney stopped short of calling the striker the Premier League's best-ever foreign player.

"Aguero has been fantastic and is certainly right up there," Rooney said.

Rooney named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the best-ever foreign footballer to have played in the Premier League. The Derby County manager puts the likes of Aguero, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona in the pack just behind Henry.

"But if I was asked to choose then I’d probably say Thierry Henry was the best foreign player. There’s a few in a pack just behind him who are right up there like Aguero, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona," Rooney added.

Premier League will miss Sergio Aguero: Wayne Rooney

Rooney also congratulated Sergio Aguero for his time in the Premier League.

During his 10-year stint with Manchester City, Aguero scored 181 league goals – the most among foreign strikers. Only Alan Shearer, Rooney and Andy Cole have more Premier League goals than Sergio Aguero.

Sergio Aguero is one of only two foreign strikers, alongside Henry, in the top 10 all-time Premier League top-scorers list. He also has the best ever minute-per-goal ratio in the Premier League for players with over 100 goals scored.

"He’s certainly one of the Premier League greats that’s for sure. He’s right up there. He’s a fantastic player. He’s been an outstanding player. He’s been an absolute revelation in the Premier League and one of the best strikers in the world. His goal ratio is incredible and I’m sure he will be missed at Manchester City. I’m sure the Premier League will miss a player of his quality," Rooney explained.

The 35-year-old further added in this regard:

"From my point of view, I’d just to congratulate him on his career over here. Whether he stays in England or not obviously I don’t know but he’s certainly had a fantastic career with Manchester City."

Sergio Aguero has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain after Manchester City officially announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season.