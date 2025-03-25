Sergio Aguero responds when asked if Erling Haaland will break his Manchester City goals record

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero shared his thoughts about Erling Haaland potentially breaking his goals record for the club. Aguero is the club's all-time highest goalscorer, having contributed 260 goals and 64 assists in 390 outings across competitions in 10 seasons (2011-2021).

Ad

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and is close to reaching half the number of goals Aguero scored during his entire stint. The Norwegian superstar has found the net 119 times and assisted 18 goals in 137 outings across competitions. This means Haaland will have to score 11 times more to match half of Aguero's goals, i.e., 130.

In an interview via The Mirror, Sergio Aguero made his feelings clear about Erling Haaland breaking his goals record for Manchester City in the future. The Argentine said:

Ad

Trending

"I hope so! He's a great player, he's very close. I think he can be the one to get close to the goals I have, or even pass me. That's a very nice thing in sport, and I hope that all those goals that he can score will help Manchester City to win titles."

Ad

He continued:

"I think he will have many more successes, with goals and with titles. The goals can give him a record which can stay in history. For me, he's a phenomenon, he's a great scorer and I hope he stays at City and scores a lot of goals.”

Within two-and-a-half seasons with the Sky Blues, Erling Haaland has already become the sixth-highest goalscorer of the club. If he scores 12 times more, he will rank among the top five highest scorers for Man City, surpassing Raheem Sterling in the fifth position with 131 goals.

Ad

Haaland also notably won the Golden Boot in Man City's treble-winning 2022-23 season after scoring 36 goals in the league. Sergio Aguero has never won the coveted boot in his career despite being City's highest goalscorer.

When Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical on Erling Haaland despite coaching Lionel Messi

L to R: Guardiola and Haaland - Source: Getty

In a pre-match press conference ahead of a Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke highly of Erling Haaland's numbers. The Catalan coach specifically mentioned that his praise for the forward comes despite him having been with the legendary Lionel Messi.

Ad

"I've been with Messi, but it's incredible what Erling has done. And I want more. I want more for Erling. He has to help us. He has to help us more and more and more to achieve what we want to do this season. But the numbers are unbelievable since he arrived. Being part of that in every game," Guardiola said (via TNT Sports).

Ad

Man City eventually drew 2-2 against Brighton in the Premier League in their last fixture (March 15) ahead of the international break. Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot, reaching his 100th Premier League goal contribution for the Sky Blues in 94 league appearances.

Guardiola will now hope Haaland's goals can push City up the Premier League table, where they stand in the fifth position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback