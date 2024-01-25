Sergio Aguero responds when asked if Lionel Messi deserved to win Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award over Erling Haaland

Sergio Aguero has responded to his compatriot Lionel Messi winning the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award ahead of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Messi, 36, won the coveted award earlier this year, beating Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Messi and Haaland had finished level on 48 points apiece, but the Argentinian won due to more first-choice nominations from national team captains. Mbappe finished third with 35 points.

It was Messi's third FIFA Best award, following his previous triumphs in 2019 and 2022.

Haaland had an arguably better year than the Argentinian, with his 52 goals firing City to their first continental treble. Hence, many felt that the Norwegian should have taken the honour.

Aguero, though, begged to differ, proclaiming that as long as Messi plays, he's the best in the world, saying as per Stake:

"If Leo's still playing, he'll be the best there is."

How did Lionel Messi fare in 2023?

Lionel Messi

After leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, Lionel Messi had a rather lukewarm year by his staggering standards.

Nevertheless, he won his second straight Ligue 1 title, bagging more league assists (16) in the season than any other player and was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year. He also scored 16 league goals.

In the summer, he moved to MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 14 games, including 10 goals in their Leagues Cup-winning campaign. It was their maiden title in their six-year history.

Messi had another solid year with Argentina, bagging eight goals and an assist in eight games. That includes three goals in five games in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, where the Albiceleste lead the standings after six games.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in pre-season with his club side. The Herons drew goalless at El Salvador in a hybrid friendly last week before losing 1-0 at FC Dallas in midweek.

Next up, Messi and the Herons play Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in Riyadh in their third pre-season friendly before taking on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr three days later.