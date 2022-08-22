Sergio Aguero thrilled with PSG star Lionel Messi's performance against Lille as he drops comment on Argentine's Instagram post 

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero congratulated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi for his performance on Sunday night (August 21), dropping a comment under his countryman’s post.

French champions PSG took on Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on matchday three of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday. The visitors ran circles around Christophe Galtier’s former team, securing an emphatic 7-1 win on the night. Lionel Messi, who played the entire game, was one of the team’s standout performers, pitching in with a goal and an assist.

Aguero was left impressed with his former Argentina teammate’s display against the 2020-21 French champions, and let his feelings be known on Instagram. Under the PSG superstar’s Instagram post, Aguero hailed him for putting in an impressive shift. His comment read:

“Nice one Lionel Andrés messi jeee”

With his 27th-minute strike against Lille, Lionel Messi took his Ligue 1 goal tally to three, playing as many matches. To put his numbers into perspective, the Barcelona legend only scored six goals in the French top-flight last season (26 appearances).

Lionel Messi helps PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe to impressive Ligue 1 record

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain scored the joint-fastest goal in the division’s recorded history on Sunday night when Kylian Mbappe wheeled away in celebration after only eight seconds of play. While the Frenchman’s finishing was commendable, the goal would not have been possible without Lionel Messi’s visionary passing.

The Argentine pinged a first-time lobbed through ball for Mbappe from the center circle. The jet-heeled Frenchman chased the ball down and applied a calm finish to take the ball away from Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim. The eight-second goal tied Michel Rio's record when he took just as many seconds to score for Caen against Cannes in 1992.

Having created the first goal, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner turned scorer just before the half-hour mark, playing a little one-two with Nuno Mendes before applying the finish.

Messi also impressed with his superb distribution, ability to carry the ball, and hold-up play. Against Lille, the Argentine played four key passes, completed two of three attempted dribbles, and accurately delivered two crosses (two attempts) and four long balls (four attempts). Messi also won four ground duels, drew a foul, and attempted a tackle.

