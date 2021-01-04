Sergio Ramos' agent slams Real Madrid for not renewing the player's contract

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos' brother and agent Rene has expressed his displeasure on the ongoing impasse regarding his brother's contract situation at Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has entered the final six months of his contract at Real Madrid, which means the player can begin talks with other clubs about a potential move in the summer. The Real Madrid captain is reportedly still waiting for the Spanish capital club to make him an acceptable offer.

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005. The talismanic defender has won 22 major honours, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles during his 15 years with Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old has achieved individual laurels as well during his time at Real Madrid: he has been named to the FIFPro World11 on as many as eleven occasions; Sergio Ramos has also been elected to the UEFA Team of the Year eight times and named the La Liga's Best Defender on a record five occasions.

Spanish journalist Alfredo Duro is surprised at the stalled contract negotiation discussions between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos, who is one of the club's best players. Duro believes that the club must tie the player down to a new deal immediately, saying in this regard:

"Someone will have to explain how and why we've got to this stage, allowing your captain, one of the legends of Real Madrid, to appear in absurd teams of players who can freely sign for another club right now."

Rene Ramos, while retweeting Duro's tweet, seemed to place the blame on Real Madrid for not yet renewing their captain's contract.

Zidane: “Sergio Ramos and Modric contracts? We want it to be solved as soon as possible. It's in everyone's interest. David Alaba joining as a free agent? I won’t talk about players who are not part of our team”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid #transfers @MadridXtra — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2021

Sergio Ramos is likely to stay at Real Madrid despite being linked with a move to PSG

Real Madrid sv Borussia Moenchengladbach: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Sergio Ramos was heavily linked with a move to PSG in the summer. The French champions were reportedly willing to offer the Spain and Real Madrid captain a massive payday if he joined the club.

The French giants, who have hired Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, could be looking to make some big-name signings. They could renew their interest in Sergio Ramos, as his arrival would be a massive statement signing.

📍🌖| Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez have both made it clear they’ll wait for Real Madrid’s contract offer until the very end, even though they can negotiate with any club in 2 days. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/41RKtUTHWI — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 30, 2020

It seems unlikely that Real Madrid will let go of their talisman. Sergio Ramos had been linked with an exit from Real Madrid in the past as well but chose to stay at the club.

Real Madrid, who have had a shaky first half of the season, are unlikely to entertain the prospect of losing one of their best players as they face a battle to successfully defend their La Liga title and make a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.