Sergio Ramos reveals Madrid's tricky tactics and rules out transfer to two clubs

Sergio Ramos has officially bid farewell to Real Madrid. The LaLiga club announced that he would leave once his contract expires on June 30.

This brings the curtain down on a 16-year career in the Spanish capital, in which Ramos has collected five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. On the whole, the Spanish defender won 22 titles with Los Blancos.

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm that Sergio Ramos is leaving the club after 16 years. The end of an era. pic.twitter.com/DrCoqdgOeW — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2021

Ramos was emotional in his farewell ceremony on June 17, stating that he never wished to leave Real Madrid.

"It offered a one-year agreement with a reduction in payments. I want to emphasize that money has never been a problem, and the president knows that," said Ramos via ESPN.

He also stated that it was "never a financial problem with Madrid."

"They offered me one year, I wanted two. I wanted a certain continuity for my family. As per our last conversation, I accepted the offer with a pay cut and was told there was no longer an offer."

Ramos added that he was unaware Madrid's offer was an ultimatum. "Out of respect for the club, I want to keep a few meetings confidential," said Ramos. "Just a week ago the news was disseminated to me via my agent that the offer had lapsed without us knowing."

Where does Ramos's future lie?

Several rumors have made the rounds since news arrived on June 16 that Ramos and Real failed to reach an agreement on his contract extension. Numerous clubs will be monitoring the situation and are said to be in the race to sign Ramos. The Spanish defender has ruled out only two options so far, stating that he would not join Barcelona or Sevilla. However, Ramos did not rule out a return to Spain later in his career.

Sergio Ramos confirms: “I’m not joining Sevilla, this is not even an option. Barcelona? Impossible. You’ll never see me at Barça. I don't know which club I'm joining yet. When I'll know, I'll be the first to announce it. It’s not time to talk about my future”. ⚪️🇪🇸 #Ramos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

The rumor mills have largely suggested that his next club could lie in England or France. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are potential leaders for his signature, with Manchester United also said to be in the mix.

While Ramos hasn't explicitly stated his demands, the statements he made during his farewell indicated certain conditions he'd be looking for from his next club. It remains to be seen which club will land the 35-year-old central defender.

