Sergio Ramos unhappy with doctors at PSG - Reports

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has reportedly expressed his frustration with the medical staff at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has been on the injury list at PSG despite hearing only about a low-grade muscle problem in his calf.

Ramos spent 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu and was the skipper of the legendary team that won three Champions League titles in a row. He arrived in Paris on a two-year deal last summer.

Unfortunately, the Spanish international has found himself more in the club's medical department than on the pitch. Ramos suffered a calf injury earlier into the season and has not yet fully recovered. He has only featured in four matches for the French club in the entire season so far.

Excerpts from the report in La Cadena SR via AS reveal that Ramos' frustration with the club's medical staff has grown. They have failed to diagnose his injury, which has remained persistent since the start of the season. Journalist Jesús Gallego said in his report:

“I don’t know what has happened to Ramos. His injury has been going on for a year and there is no explanation. He is an elite footballer and it is incredible that he has had this physical deterioration.”

He added:

“There is a bit of bad drool and there is a lack of respect to the figure of Sergio Ramos in Paris. They tell me that it has nothing to do with the knee. Both Ramos and his entourage are not satisfied with the diagnoses of PSG doctors.”

Speaking on the injury to Ramos, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said:

“The person who suffers the most from his unavailability is him. We are trying to help him. We have a large medical staff who try to provide him with the best care to overcome this type of situation.''

Carlo Ancelotti hints Kroos as potential replacement of Casemiro in the UCL game against PSG

Real Madrid lost 1-0 in the first leg of the R16 of the Champions League against PSG. They played defensively and looked to hold the Parisien club at bay.

However, fans and pundits have criticized manager Carlo Ancelotti for being too defensive. Hence, there have been reports that he might replace defensive midfielder Casemiro in the second leg.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🎙️ @MrAncelotti : "Casemiro's replacement against PSG? It's a good idea to play his replacement in the next 2 games, but the league games are also very important to win La Liga. So I'll use my best XI now and against PSG. Kroos can replace Casemiro in the XI vs PSG." 🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "Casemiro's replacement against PSG? It's a good idea to play his replacement in the next 2 games, but the league games are also very important to win La Liga. So I'll use my best XI now and against PSG. Kroos can replace Casemiro in the XI vs PSG."

Ancelotti spoke about this in a press conference ahead of their La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano. He pipped Toni Kroos as a potential replacement for Casemiro in the second leg of the tie against the Ligue 1 club.

