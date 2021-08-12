"Who would have thought it" - Sergio Ramos welcomes Lionel Messi to PSG

Former El Clasico rival turned teammate Sergio Ramos has welcomed Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The former Real Madrid captain took to Twitter to welcome new teammate Messi. He posted a picture of his number 4 shirt alongside Messi's number 30 shirt, which the Argentine will sport in the upcoming season. The post was shared with the caption:

"Who would have thought it, right Leo?"

Coincidentally in the picture Ramos posted, his shirt is white while Lionel Messi's shirt is PSG's home color of blue. This might be a callback to the white and blue of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Lionel Messi's move to PSG was made official after the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was joined by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a press conference. Messi was handed the number 30 shirt which he last wore during his first season with Barcelona.

The 34-year-old Argentine skipper has penned a two-year deal with PSG with an option to extend it by another year, until the summer of 2024. Lionel Messi is set to earn around €35 million after taxes which will not include additional bonuses he might get during his time at PSG.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have both signed for PSG on free transfers

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona captains Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have arrived in Paris on free transfers. Apart from the two La Liga superstars, PSG have also signed Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers. All of this makes it one of the best transfer windows in PSG history.

In addition to four top-quality free transfers, PSG have also signed Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi for a fee of around €60 million.

However, the signing of Lionel Messi is arguably the biggest free transfer in the history of club football. The 34-year-old forward was close to penning a new deal with Barcelona earlier this summer. However, the Catalan giants were not able to afford Messi's salary due to their financial problems.

Barcelona's loss was PSG's gain. The Parisians have finally reunited Lionel Messi with his friend Neymar. And the pair, along with Kylian Mbappé wil make PSG's frontline the most dangerous front three since Neymar and Messi played alongside Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

PSG this summer:



🇲🇦 Achraf Hakimi - £54m. ✅

🇮🇹Gianluigi Donnarumma - FREE. ✅

🇪🇸Sergio Ramos - FREE. ✅

🇳🇱Gini Wijnaldum - FREE. ✅

🇦🇷Lionel Messi - FREE. ✅



Potentially the greatest transfer window in the history of any club ever. pic.twitter.com/MRsUvWhjVx — Euroleague (@Euroleague05) August 11, 2021

