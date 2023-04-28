Sergio Ramos' wife comments on PSG superstar's future amid rumors of exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos' wife Pilar Rubio has commented on her husband's future in France. With the Spaniard set to become a free agent in the upcoming summer, it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay with Les Parisiens.

Ramos' wife, Rubio, said:

“I don’t know if we’re going to stay in Paris or if we’re going to come back (to Spain),” Ramos’ wife said (h/t RMC Sport). “And the worst thing is that I won’t know until the last moment, so I don’t think not even on this subject.”

With Lionel Messi also set to be out of contract, Ramos' situation has not received as much traction as his Argentine teammate has. Still, PSG will be considering an extension for the 37-year-old Spaniard, who has had a strong second half making 39 appearances across competitions and helping the Parisians keep 12 clean sheets.

However, the arrival of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan could throw a wrench into the plans. The Ligue 1 giants negotiated a deal for the Slovakian defender and tried to bring him in during the winter transfer window, but were unable to do so. He is expected to join the squad in the summer.

The French champions will also have to consider Ramos' contract situation. With FFP regulations looming and the squad in desperate need of a rebuild, the defender may be asked to take a pay cut.

If not, a move to Saudi Arabia is on the cards for the centre-back. Earlier, Mundo Deportivo reported that Al-Hilal have made a massive offer to woo him to the Middle East, where he will join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

PSG offered chance to sign Premier League attacker

Zaha could be on the move to the French giants.

PSG have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha. According to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins, the winger has been offered to the Ligue 1 giants as well as to Olympique de Marseille.

Zaha's contract is set to expire in the summer and multiple clubs have displayed interest. Al-Nassr and Al-Sadd have made massive offers for the player. Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League have also considered signing him, according to the report.

However, Palace are considering Zaha's renewal a priority. The London-based side are willing to offer an extension that would see his wages get doubled.

For PSG, with Messi possibly on the move and Neymar's struggles, a move for Zaha could prove helpful. The Ivorian has made a mammoth 455 appearances for the Eagles across two spells, scoring 89 goals and giving 76 assists.

