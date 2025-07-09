Serie A club hoping to sign Manchester United star for £45m fee: Report

Napoli have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and would hope to get him for £45 million this summer. The Argentine star has been a subject of interest for the Serie A champions for the last couple of months.

Antonio Conte's side were keen on roping in Garnacho in January, but a deal failed to materialize following United's £60 million valuation for the 21-year-old. However, with manager Ruben Amorim casting Garnacho away from the first team, the Naples-based outfit are looking to sign him for a reduced fee of £45 million, as per The Mirror.

Garnacho is one of the five senior players at Old Trafford who have been told not to report to pre-season training after they handed over their transfer requests. The Argentine youngster's future at the club took a sour turn after a bust-up with Amorim following United's 1-0 loss in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur on May 21.

Grarnacho had criticized the Portuguese manager for keeping him on the bench against Spurs and hinted at an exit from the club this summer. Manchester United are now keen to offload Garnacho and may be forced to lower their asking price.

As per the report, the Red Devils are still in talks with Napoli, as both parties hope to reach an agreement over the transfer. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has openly spoken about the club's desire to sign Garnacho, claiming that the United star will become a better player in their ranks.

Chelsea were also reportedly interested in Garnacho's services, but have seemingly pulled out of the race. The Argentine joined the Red Devils' senior team in 2022 and has recorded 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 appearances.

Who are the other four Manchester United players banished from the first team?

Alejandro Garnacho, alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia, has been banished from the first team by Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. The aforementioned players reportedly informed the club that they want to leave this summer.

They are no more in the manager's plans for the future, and the club will look to offload them this summer. Rashford fell out of favor with Amorim midway through the 2024-25 season and was sent on loan to Aston Villa in January. Malacia also joined PSV on a six-month deal at the same time.

Similarly, Antony was loaned to Real Betis. The Brazilian winger has impressed with the Spanish side, but they are unwilling to pay Manchester United's asking price for a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, Sancho spent the entire season on loan with Chelsea. The Blues had an obligation to buy included in the deal, but opted out of signing him permanently after failing to agree on terms with the Englishman.

