Serie A club's director confirms Chelsea made offer to sign their star player, reveals reason for rejecting possible transfer

Juventus director of football, Cristian Giuntoli, has confirmed that Premier League giants Chelsea made a substantial bid for their star striker, Dusan Vlahovic, during the summer transfer window. However, the proposed transfer never came close to fruition due to disparities in their valuation of the Serbian striker.

Giuntoli has now provided insight into the negotiations, conceding that Juventus would have been open to parting with Vlahovic had the EPL giants presented a higher offer.

He said via Sports Witness:

“On Lukaku, there was Chelsea’s offer for Vlahovic. We didn’t want to sell Dusan but given certain numbers we would have accepted. Chelsea never reached that figure, and the exchange was not made.”

Throughout the summer, numerous reports swirled around a potential blockbuster swap deal involving Juventus and the EPL giants. This would have seen Vlahovic don the Blue jersey at Stamford Bridge. At the same time, Romelu Lukaku would've headed to Turin in exchange for cash.

Nevertheless, it became evident that the Blues had a pre-established financial limit for the deal and were unwilling to surpass it, a figure that fell below Juventus' valuation of Vlahovic.

Ultimately, the deal failed to materialize, leaving Vlahovic with the Italian club and Lukaku on loan to AS Roma. The outcome has seemingly favored Vlahovic, who has enjoyed a renaissance this season. However, the Blues have been grappling with the absence of a central striker since the start of their campaign.

The Blues are struggling to find their form, winning just one game out of the six they have played in the ongoing Premier League season. Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic has scored four goals and provided an assist in six games with Juventus currently fourth in the Serie A table.

Chelsea set to start Armando Broja to replace suspended Nicolas Jackson in PL clash against Fulham - Report

Nicolas Jackson's suspension, resulting from the accumulation of five Premier League yellow cards, has prompted Chelsea to shuffle the pack for Monday's clash against Fulham. While Deivid Washington and the returning Armando Broja are available striker options, neither appears an ideal fit for the upcoming match.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino could also opt for Raheem Sterling or Cole Palmer as false nines, given their prior experience in the role.

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea will likely entrust Armando Broja to lead their attack against Fulham on Monday. Though carrying some risk, this decision reflects the club's confidence in the young striker's ability to step up when needed.

The Blues would look to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham at the Craven Cottage after a terrible start to the 2023-24 season.