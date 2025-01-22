Serie A giants on the cusp of signing Manchester United star as Chelsea suffer transfer setback: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes, Serie A giants Napoli are set to beat Chelsea to the signature of Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho in the coming days. The Argentine star has been tipped with a move away from the English giants this window, with the reigning FA Cup holders holding out for a reported €65 million.

Garnacho joined the Red Devils in 2020 for a reported €465k from Atletico Madrid's youth ranks and has played 118 times, scoring 23 times and providing 14 assists. He has helped the team to the League Cup and FA Cup since he broke into the first team under the last manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Chelsea was also linked with a move for the Argentine star this window, but the London-based side looks set to miss out on the 20-year-old's services to the Serie A side. Following its poor campaign this season, Manchester United is keen to rebuild in yet another transfer window, and any funds raised from Garnacho's sale will go a long way toward funding any future forays into the transfer market.

Trending

"Surely a Garnacho is the last thing Chelsea need?" Pundit unsure if Manchester United forward is the right signing for Maresca's side

Former SkySports presenter Jeff Sterling believes Chelsea do not need to sign Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho. The winger has been tipped with a move away from the 20-time English champions and has seen his services sought by the West London outfit.

The 20-year-old has been a shining light at Old Trafford despite the club's bleak performances over the last few years. Despite this, Sterling does not believe the forward would be needed at Stamford Bridge, telling the Metro via TalkSports:

"I normally wouldn’t take any notice of it but it comes from Fabrizio Romano who is usually pretty close to the mark with transfers. It’s about Alejandro Garnacho possibly going to Chelsea. With Neto, Madueke, Sancho… surely a Garnacho is the last thing Chelsea need?"

Manchester United are currently in the middle of a fabulously terrible run of form, losing two, drawing two, and winning just one of their last five games. The English side is in dire need of reinforcements in the transfer window, and a potential sale will go a long way to provide the funds needed to bring in the players they need.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback