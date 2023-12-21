Serie A giants join race to sign Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips - Reports

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window.

Phillips joined Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in July 2022 from Leeds United for a reported transfer fee of £42m ($52m). However, the Englishman has struggled to get regular minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

As a result, the 28-year-old is reportedly keen to leave Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window. According to ESPN, Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus are in talks with City for a potential move for the Englishman in January.

As revealed in the report, the Premier League side would prefer a permanent move for Phillips while Juventus are looking for a loan deal until the end of the season. Kalvin Phillips has made only four appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League this season.

Moreover, he didn't start for the Cityzens even when their first-choice defensive midfielder, Rodri, was suspended for matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal, and Aston Villa.

Phillips is keen to ensure regular minutes in club football because he wants to be a part of the England squad for next summer's European Championships in Germany. This season, he has been on the field for only 89 minutes in the Premier League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compares Fluminense to legendary Brazilian national side

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has compared Fluminense's style of football to the Brazilian national football team which dominated the world during the 20th century. The Spanish tactician also recalled the 1994 FIFA World Cup, when Brazil defeated Italy in the final to win their fourth Global crown. He said (via BBC Sport):

"The way they play, we've never faced, never. I love it. I love the build-up. I love how they associate between each other. They play a typical Brazil style from the 1970s, '80s, early '90s - until 1994, when they won the World Cup in the United States."

Guardiola added:

"We will have to impose our rhythm and our positional game as best as possible and do a good performance, because we know without it, it will be so difficult to win the final."

The Premier League giants are currently in Saudi Arabia, preparing for their FIFA Club World Cup final against Brazilian side Fluminense. Pep Guardiola's side defeated J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Fluminense, led by Fernando Diniz, defeated Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly 2-0 in the tournament's other semifinal on December 18. The two sides will compete in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, December 22 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.