Serie A giants keen to bring Liverpool star Federico Chiesa back to Italy: Reports

Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa this summer. The Italian international has struggled to make an impact since his move to England and could now well be on his way out.

Ad

Chiesa joined the Reds at the start of the season for a reported fee of just £12.5 million. At the time, it was seen as an opportunistic signing, but the winger has failed to make his mark, featuring in just 11 games and scoring twice and assisting as many.

With Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo ahead of him in the pecking order, Chiesa has spent most of his time on the sidelines. A three-month injury spell in September further hampered his chances of establishing himself.

Ad

Trending

According to La Repubblica, Roma are keen on securing his services. The Italian club were interested in him last summer, but Chiesa ultimately joined Liverpool late in the transfer window. However, they could reignite their pursuit, with sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and manager Claudio Ranieri both rating the player highly.

The report suggests Roma will look to bring Chiesa in on loan, with Liverpool expected to cover the majority of his wages. His versatility would provide valuable depth and experience next season, especially if the quality for European competitions.

Ad

Chiesa is also a well-known figure in Italian football, having made over 250 appearances for Fiorentina and Juventus. He has also earned 52 caps for Italy, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot explains Federico Chiesa’s limited game time

Chiesa has largely been a backup option at Liverpool, featuring for just 25 minutes in the Premier League this season. While injuries have played a role in his absence, even after returning to full fitness, Arne Slot has given him limited opportunities off the bench.

Ad

With speculation growing over his future, the Liverpool manager pointed to Salah’s exceptional form as a key reason for the Italian’s lack of game time.

However, he also emphasized Chiesa’s value as an impact substitute, highlighting his performance in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United, where he scored a late consolation goal in their defeat.

"[Chiesa] is in competition with Mo Salah and I don’t think you can deny that Mo had quite a good season, so that makes it sometimes tough for him. But we know we can trust him when we need him. Not only him, but also all of the other ones that maybe haven’t played as much as Mo and Virgil, but we can trust them when we need them,” he said (via Liverpool.com).

Following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Everton, they now hold a 12-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. Up next, they travel to face Fulham before hosting West Ham United at Anfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback