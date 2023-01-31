Serie A giants keen on signing 25-year-old Arsenal defender: Reports

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan. Since the summer arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tierney has played second fiddle to the Ukrainian in the left-back slot.

While the Scottish defender has made 24 appearances this season, he has started only four Premier League games this season. Since his 2019 move to the Emirates, Tierney has played 111 games for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

However, his recent lack of game time has made Inter Milan consider the player as an option. The Nerazzuri are targeting the 25-year-old at the tail end of the January transfer window. The full-back's current contract runs out in 2026, he penned an extension in 2021.

Arsenal have been exploring the market as they look to sign a full-back. Ivan Fresneda is a player that the north London-based club are courting.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are also interested in acquiring the signature of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. The Englishman has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford and according to Tuttomercato, and Inter have set their sights on Maguire. With Milan Skriniar set to leave for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer, the club need reinforcements in defence.

Arsenal are interested in Moises Caicedo

Apart from Fresneda, another player that the Gunners are very interested in signing is Moises Caicedo. Arsenal have already had two bids rejected from Brighton & Hove Albion, with the latest bid being in the region of £70 million, including add-ons.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi recently spoke about Caicedo potentially leaving the AMEX. He said (via Metro):

"Caicedo is a very, very good guy, I can understand him because when you are 21, and you receive the request of a big, big team that are playing in Europe, I can understand."

He added:

"I would like that he can finish the season with us but we are ready to go forward without him. I think we need some players in some positions. I spoke a lot of time with Tony (Bloom) he knows very well my opinion because we are a good team but we can improve also from the transfer market."

Leandro Trosard has already left the Seagulls for the Gunners in January. Losing another important player like Caicedo in the same window might be problematic for De Zerbi's side.

