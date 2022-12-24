Serie A giants in pole-position to sign Barcelona target: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Serie A leaders Napoli are in pole position to sign Barcelona target Azzedine Ounahi. The Moroccan ace impressed massively during the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions reached the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar, and Ounahi was one of the main blocks of Walid Regragui's team. His ability to play as a pivot in the middle of the park has impressed the Blaugranas, and they are chasing the player's signature.

However, the LaLiga giants are set to face stern competition. West Ham United, Leicester City, Sevilla, Newcastle United, and more are other clubs that are interested in Ounahi. Napoli, though, are understandably leading the race.

Barcelona will be unable to spend any money due to financial fair play regulations. It was recently reported that the club is looking to activate yet another financial lever to change the situation.

Sergio Busquets' contract runs out next summer, and the legendary midfielder looks all set to end his glorious chapter with the Catalan club. Franck Kessie is yet to prove himself as a quality player for the club.

Hence, the LaLiga giants have shifted their attention to Ounahi as a long-term player in the middle of the park.

Napoli are also interested. The Serie A club are currently leading the Italian league and are holding a significant advantage over the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan. To continue their bid for the championship, Napoli are looking to reinforce their squad and have identified Ounahi as a potential signing.

Barcelona target Azzedine Ounahi's club's president provided a transfer update on the player

Azzedine Ounahi currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 club Angers. Said Chabane, president of the French club, recently provided an update on the Barcelona target's future.

He told RTL France:

"We've many bids, we've been approached by big clubs in Italy, Spain, England, France, Our wish is to complete an agreement now but keep the player until the end of the season."

