Serie A star breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic header record after magnificent leap of 2.58 meters

Napoli star Victor Osimhen broke Cristiano Ronaldo's jump record with a leap of 2.58 meters during his side's 3-0 win against Spezia on Sunday. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia scored from the spot and Osimhen bagged a brace to seal the win for the Serie A leaders.

Luciano Spalletti's side went 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with the win. They currently have 56 points on the board after 21 league games this season. Following their win in the Milan derby, the Nerazzuri have 43 points from the same number of games.

Apart from bagging a brace, Osimhen also achieved a personal milestone during the clash against Spezia, surpassing Ronaldo's jump record to score a header. The Portuguese recorded a jump of 2.56 meters when he scored against Sampdoria for Juventus in December 2019.

Osimhen, however, wasn't able to get past Fikayo Tomori's Serie A record for the highest jump. The Englishman jumped 2.61 meters when he scored for Milan against Juventus in May 2021.

Osimhen also has the second highest number of headed goals in Europe's top five leagues this season. The Nigeria international has scored five with his head. Harry Kane, meanwhile, leads the chart with seven headed goals to his name.

Osimhen has been in fine form for Napoli so far this season. He has scored 17 goals and has provided four assists in 21 games for the Italian side. The Nigerian's form has attracted attention from a number of elite European clubs, with Manchester United among those linked with a move for the striker in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his first goal for Al-Nassr

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Al-Nassr susperstar Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his goalscoring account in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese scored during his side's 2-2 draw against Al Fateh last Friday. He converted an injury-time penalty to salvage a point for Rudi Garcia's side.

Ronaldo faced criticism from fans after not being able to find the back of the net in his first two games. The Portuguese, however, ended the drought in emphatic fashion. The goal was the 820th of his professional career, the most in the history of football.

Ronaldo also recently celebrated his 38th birthday. The Portuguese superstar posted photos of him celebrating in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will return to action on February 9 as the SPL leaders take on Al-Wehda in an away clash.

