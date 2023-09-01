“Set up the fight” - Chelsea star hilariously says he want to fight staff member after Ben Chilwell teases behind-the-scenes incident

Chelsea star Armando Broja hilariously said that he wants to fight a member of the coaching staff after Ben Chilwell posted a behind the scene footage.

Broja could be seen jokingly fighting with a staff member in the video. After shaking hands, the duo could be seen practicing boxing moves with each other. The staff seemingly hit Broja with a left hook to the shoulder, which caused the Albanian to react by falling on the bench.

As Chiwell shared the footage on the latest set of his Instagram snaps, Broja left a comment under the post, writing:

'Set up the fight @benchilwell Me vs Billy Blood."

Broja's comment under Chilwell's latest post

Armando Broja could turn out to be a key player for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The 21-year-old has so far made 19 appearances for the club's senior team, scoring once and providing one assist.

The Albania international, however, is yet to make an appearance for the Blues so far this season.

Cole Palmer reacted to becoming a Chelsea player

Chelsea have acquired yet another top-notch young talent as they have signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

He is set to reunite with Raheem Sterling, who spent a large chunk of time in his career as a Manchester City player. Speaking about reuniting with Sterling, Palmer told the Blues' official media (via the club's official website):

"Raz has always looked after me, so I appreciate him. He was one when I was coming through at Man City who put his arm around me. That was amazing for me, for someone of his pedigree and international experience to do that."

Further speaking about sterling, Palmer said:

"He saw the potential I had. He saw what I was doing in training. We started talking a bit more. I was asking him questions all the time and from there we have always kept in contact. I’ve played with him in games a few times, not loads, and now I’ve developed my game a bit more, hopefully we can do some good stuff together."

Palmer joins Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million plus add-ons. He is one of the most exciting young prospects in the British footballing scene at this point in time. Hence, fans will keep a keen eye on how his career unfolds at Stamford Bridge.