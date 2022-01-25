Sevilla agree deal to sign Manchester United's Anthony Martial on loan - Reports

According to Sky Sports, Spanish club Sevilla have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign French attacker Anthony Martial on loan until the end of the season.

Anthony Martial has consistently disappointed fans in recent months. He made a £36 million move to Manchester United from AS Monaco in September 2015 and has scored 79 goals and has 39 assists in 269 appearances till date. The forward registered his best season under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in 2019-20 when he scored 23 goals and had nine assists.

News broke initially in December 2021 that the forward wanted to leave Old Trafford in search of greener pastures. He has been consistently linked with Sevilla in recent weeks and has also attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Barcelona. However, the 26-year old apparently believes he will receive the most game time at Sevilla, and rightly so.

Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority.Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. ⚪️🔴 #SevillaSevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC https://t.co/a5U392Es3k

Sevilla are believed to have agreed to pay the Frenchman’s wages until the end of the season. They already had a loan offer rejected earlier this month but have now successfully finalized a deal.

Anthony Martial the first attacker to leave in Manchester United exodus?

Manchester United have been linked with a number of players in the summer. They are also reportedly looking to sign a midfielder in January. However, any such deal was bound to be accompanied by exits as well. Ralf Rangnick has a bloated squad and more than enough strikers to tide over until the summer.

Edinson Cavani was another name linked to an exit along with Jesse Lingard. The former is expected to stay while Newcastle United are still reportedly working on a deal to sign Lingard. Selling both of them along with Anthony Martial would have left Manchester United short on depth.

There’s NO buy option included in the agreement. It’s done. Here we go. Anthony Martial will fly to Sevilla on Tuesday with his agent Philippe Lamboley. Deal completed with Man United - Sevilla will pay around €6m package [salary and fee] for six month loan. 🛩🤝 #Martial There’s NO buy option included in the agreement. It’s done. Here we go. #MUFC Anthony Martial will fly to Sevilla on Tuesday with his agent Philippe Lamboley. Deal completed with Man United - Sevilla will pay around €6m package [salary and fee] for six month loan. 🛩🤝 #MartialThere’s NO buy option included in the agreement. It’s done. Here we go. #MUFC https://t.co/i1sImemIUQ

Marcus Rashford has not been in the best of form while Mason Greenwood’s greedy streak has been on full display in recent weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo is 36 and obviously needs regular rest. In this scenario, Ralf Rangnick’s decision to keep hold of Cavani makes perfect sense.

At the same time, it seems as if the best decision for both the club and the player with regard to Jesse Lingard would be to sell the attacker. Lingard obviously wants more gametime to make it to Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad. That is something he will not get at Manchester United.

