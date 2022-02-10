"Sevilla was the best option for me" - Manchester United loanee Martial reveals he snubbed interest from Juventus and Barcelona in January

French forward Anthony Martial has revealed that Juventus and Barcelona tried to sign him from Manchester United during the January transfer window. Martial joined Sevilla on loan last month in search of more playing time.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Martial explained that both Juventus and Barcelona wanted to sign him but the Frenchman preferred to join Sevilla instead. He said:

"Yes, it’s true. Juventus tried to sign me. I talked to my agent and told him that I preferred to go to Sevilla. It was the best option for me and my family."

"Barcelona spoke with my agent. But, as I said, I spoke to my agent and told him: ‘my priority is Sevilla.’ And when I say something to someone, I don’t change it, I keep my word. Both Sevilla and I have made an effort so that I could come,” he added. “I have less salary, but I also know that paying my salary would be an effort for the club."

Martial was also asked if there was a chance to make the deal permanent in the summer. He replied:

"In football, you never know."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



“Here I’ve the chance to be a starter, to play regularly as I wanted”. Anthony Martial: “Barcelona did speak with my agents in January, Juventus wanted to sign me and they were pushing - it’s true, but my priority was Sevilla”, he told @diariosevilla “Here I’ve the chance to be a starter, to play regularly as I wanted”. Anthony Martial: “Barcelona did speak with my agents in January, Juventus wanted to sign me and they were pushing - it’s true, but my priority was Sevilla”, he told @diariosevilla. 🔴🇫🇷 #Sevilla“Here I’ve the chance to be a starter, to play regularly as I wanted”.

The Frenchman only managed eight league appearances for Manchester United this season, six of which were off the bench. His move to Sevilla has seemed to benefit all parties involved. It remains to be seen whether he can rediscover his form in Spain.

"Adaptation is not easy" - Sevilla manager Lopetegui on Martial's move from Manchester United

Martial in action for Sevilla

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui was asked about Martial following his side's 0-0 draw against Osasuna at the weekend. The Frenchman started the game on the left flank, but failed to make a significant impact on proceedings.

Lopetegui explained that the forward would take time to adapt before he can start producing for the club. He said:

“Anthony Martial has to give us much more. It was his first game and adaptation is not easy, he has played little this year and he has to get into dynamics and gain minutes and confidence."

Also Read Article Continues below

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN



"I've played for Manchester United for almost 7 years and we had a lot of pressure there so I’m used to it. I just want to be happy, that’s all."

bit.ly/3GxzcPP Anthony Martial on pressure to perform for Sevilla:"I've played for Manchester United for almost 7 years and we had a lot of pressure there so I’m used to it. I just want to be happy, that’s all." Anthony Martial on pressure to perform for Sevilla:"I've played for Manchester United for almost 7 years and we had a lot of pressure there so I’m used to it. I just want to be happy, that’s all."bit.ly/3GxzcPP

Edited by Adit Jaganathan