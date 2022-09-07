Sevilla brutally troll Manchester City on Twitter during UEFA Champions League group stage clash

La Liga giants Sevilla have brutally trolled Manchester City during the two sides' recent UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage meeting at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday, September 6.

The defending Premier League champions have often been trolled for their lack of fan attendance at the Etihad Stadium. Taking a cue from that, Sevilla posted a tongue-in-cheek update of the attendance at their home ground during the UCL encounter against City.

The Spanish side's Twitter handle posted:

"Today's attendance is 38,764, including 774 Man City fans."

Manchester City were allocated 2300 seats for their fans who were traveling to Sevilla for the UCL game, but only 774 made the trip.

Here's Sevilla's tweet:

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG Today's attendance is 38,764, including 774 Man City fans. Today's attendance is 38,764, including 774 Man City fans. https://t.co/7ACRrDHAPM

City have previously been mocked for the same. Fans trolled the club brutally when empty seats were spotted at the Etihad Stadium during their Premier League clash with Southampton last season.

That was even after manager Pep Guardiola urged the fans to turn up in numbers.

"I would say the last three games we played here we scored 16 goals," Guardiola told BT Sport (via Daily Star). "So I would like to come more people next game on Saturday, we need the people next Saturday. Please. We will be tired. I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl, Southampton manager] is quite similar to the way they play."

Abdi Ado @Aadozo Guardiola pleads to Man City fans after RB Leipzig match



"I would like more fans to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3pm to watch our game."



You can buy players but you can't buy fans. Emptyhad for a reason. Guardiola pleads to Man City fans after RB Leipzig match"I would like more fans to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3pm to watch our game."You can buy players but you can't buy fans. Emptyhad for a reason. https://t.co/uwf95arMcC

Mark @markstappen Linking Road, Bandra



guys please support this hardworking chacha. He’s selling ManCity vs Southampton game tickets to fill the emptyhad stadium 🏻. Linking Road, Bandraguys please support this hardworking chacha. He’s selling ManCity vs Southampton game tickets to fill the emptyhad stadium🏻. 📍Linking Road, Bandraguys please support this hardworking chacha. He’s selling ManCity vs Southampton game tickets to fill the emptyhad stadium 🙏🏻. https://t.co/B1Oys5FMVy

The Red Devils @Chris_Lawro_ Well done Southampton held City to 0:0 at Emptyhad! Well done Southampton held City to 0:0 at Emptyhad! https://t.co/AvlPG9XNJm

CJ_AFC @AFC_jay_0 @BlueMoonMikeyJ



Your own manager was on his kness begging for fans to turn up to the Southampton game



City fans then got emotional about his request.



Truth hurts.



Shows you can buy trophies but you cant buy fans



'Emptyhad' 🤣 🤣 @thfcholly We can fill a stadium easier than your plastic club mateYour own manager was on his kness begging for fans to turn up to the Southampton gameCity fans then got emotional about his request.Truth hurts.Shows you can buy trophies but you cant buy fans'Emptyhad' @BlueMoonMikeyJ @thfcholly We can fill a stadium easier than your plastic club mateYour own manager was on his kness begging for fans to turn up to the Southampton gameCity fans then got emotional about his request. Truth hurts. Shows you can buy trophies but you cant buy fans 'Emptyhad'😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/UJj2Aq0GqZ

Sevilla win the Twitter war but Manchester City emerge victorious on the field

Manchester City were ruthless in their 4-0 demolition of Sevilla to kickstart their UCL campaign in fine fashion. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the Cityzens in the 20th minute before Phil Foden added another in the 58th minute.

Haaland completed his brace nine minutes later and Ruben Dias scored the club's fourth in injury time. The win sent them top of Group G, with Borussia Dortmund in second spot following their 3-0 win over Copenhagen.

City will next be in action on Saturday, September 10, when they welcome Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur for a Premier League clash.

