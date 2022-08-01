Sevilla keeping tabs on 29-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Sevilla are among multiple clubs interested in signing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old was signed by United from FC Porto two years ago for a fee of £15.4 million. He was expected to compete with Luke Shaw for a starting berth down the left-hand side of the team's defense.

However, the England international grew from strength to strength and did not let Telles replace him in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI. The trend continued under Ralf Rangnick and the Brazil international only got opportunities when Shaw wasn't fit.

He managed to start just 18 times in the Premier League as United went on to finish sixth in the table and miss out on Champions League qualification. The left-back is now being linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles.Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. https://t.co/Yo5yULon8t

Porto are not interested in re-signing Telles but Sevilla could make an effort to sign the player on a temporary deal. However, any potential move could depend on the Red Devils' willingness to help pay his salary while he is away on loan.

Erik ten Hag has arrived at United from Ajax with his own plans. The Dutchman made Tyrell Malacia his first signing at the club and the 22-year-old is expected to be Shaw's competition at left-back next season.

Brandon Williams is another full-back capable of playing down the left flank. However, the Englishman has failed to impress the decision makers at the club and is one of the six players put up for sale by United this summer.

Manchester United end pre-season with a draw against Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United had a hectic weekend where they played back-to-back friendly games against two La Liga sides. A 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid on July 30 was followed by a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano the following day.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to United's starting XI grabbed the headlines before kick-off. However, the 37-year-old was substituted at the end of a goalless first half.

Amad Diallo opened the scoring just three minutes after the half-time break but Alvaro Garcia's 57th-minute equalizer meant the spoils were shared.

Manchester United began their pre-season in style with a 4-0 win against Liverpool in Thailand. Ten Hag's men followed that up with a 4-1 win against Melbourne Victory in Australia and a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

A 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on July 23 was the first of their three friendly matches without a win.

The Red Devils start their Premier League season on August 7 against Brighton and Hove Albion at home.

