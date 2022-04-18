"The expulsion of Camavinga is very clear and it is the hand of Vinicius; the arbitration has been against us" - Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic slams referee for awarding decision in Real Madrid's favor 

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has slammed the referees for two questionable calls during their Real Madrid clash.

Los Blancos fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 in the second half and edge another step closer to the La Liga title.

Goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela had Sevilla leading by 2-0 at half-time but Rodrygo and Nacho struck to bring the visitors level before Karim Benzema netted the winner in stoppage-time.

However, Sevilla weren't happy with some of the decisions on the night, particularly involving Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga, who was already on a booking from an earlier foul, hacked down Anthony Martial in another bookable offense but was shown leniency by the referee.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The referee decided it wasn't a foul and gave Martial a yellow card for his reaction. The forward was forced off with an injury after the incident. Camavinga avoided a second yellow card for this challenge on MartialThe referee decided it wasn't a foul and gave Martial a yellow card for his reaction. The forward was forced off with an injury after the incident. Camavinga avoided a second yellow card for this challenge on Martial 👀The referee decided it wasn't a foul and gave Martial a yellow card for his reaction. The forward was forced off with an injury after the incident. https://t.co/JfevpRVMzf

Sevilla protested the decision as they felt the Frenchman should've been shown a second yellow and been sent off.

The hosts were leading 2-0 at the time and had Los Blancos been reduced to 10-men, the match would've taken a different course.

There was more controversy after the break when Vinicius Junior had a goal disallowed for handball.

The Brazilian controlled an incoming cross from his shoulders before finding the bottom corner but following a lengthy VAR check, it was chalked off.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Carlo Ancelotti: “I don't understand. We don't understand how Vinicius's own can be a handball whistle and not Diego Carlos's.” Carlo Ancelotti: “I don't understand. We don't understand how Vinicius's own can be a handball whistle and not Diego Carlos's.” 🚨 Carlo Ancelotti: “I don't understand. We don't understand how Vinicius's own can be a handball whistle and not Diego Carlos's.” https://t.co/mDxPKXcvLo

Real Madrid, regardless, managed to come back into the match but Rakitic felt the referees on the night favored them.

After the match, he said:

"The expulsion of Camavinga is very clear and it is the hand of Vinicius; the arbitration has been against us."

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, pointed to Sevilla defender Diego Carlos' handball early on in the game as the Brazilian wasn't penalized for it.

He said, as quoted by Spanish outlet COPE:

“I don't understand. We don't understand how Vinicius's hand can be whistled a handball and not Diego Carlos's."

Real Madrid moved 15 points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, albeit having played two games more.

Real Madrid edge closer to 35th league title

Real Madrid survived an almighty scare to pick up all three points and edge closer to a 35th top-flight title.

They still have six more games left and, with a 15-point lead, will be hoping to wrap up the league as soon as possible.

Barcelona, in imperious form over the last few weeks, have been pushing them but it's hard to see Los Blancos cede such a healthy margin at this point in the campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy