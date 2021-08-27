Sevilla president dismisses claims of Chelsea offer for key defender

Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde over the last few weeks as they look to reinforce their defence this summer.

While reports initially claimed that the Blues had submitted a bid for the Frenchman, Sevilla president Jose Castro has said the club has received no offer from the Premier League giants.

“At the moment Kounde is a Sevilla player," Jose Castro said in a statement to local media shortly after the draw for the 2021-22 Champions League. "What we have done this year is to reinforce, we’ve signed six footballers. We want to have a powerful team.

Jules Kounde | “There is nothing” – Club president dismisses claims of Chelsea offer for defender.https://t.co/2TPRoB3Dkc #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 26, 2021

“We always study the offers that may come. But the days are running out, and for now, there is nothing," the La Liga club's president added.

Chelsea's priority in the summer transfer window is to sign a big-name forward and a reliable centre-back. Having met their first objective with the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, they've now switched their attention to Jules Kounde.

The Blues have been monitoring the defender for the last few months, and are convinced they can lure him to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes in a few days.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla after agreeing deal to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham United for £25m. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 26, 2021

Kounde was one of the most impressive defenders in La Liga last season, putting up scintillating displays for Sevilla in 34 appearances in the Spanish top flight. He also scored four goals and bagged an assist across all competitions.

Chelsea paving the way for Jules Kounde

Frenchman Jules Kounde is expected to join the Blues this summer

The Blues are looking to offload one of their centre-backs to accommodate the Spaniard in their squad, with Kurt Zouma close to joining West Ham.

The Frenchman has reportedly had his medical with the Hammers and is expected to seal a £25-million switch to the London Stadium shortly. That should pave the way for Jules Kounde's arrival at Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Bhargav