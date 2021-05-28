Sevilla set asking price for Chelsea and Arsenal target - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal will reportedly battle it out for the signature of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The French defender has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer after producing a number of impressive performances for the La Liga giants.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea and Arsenal will have to produce bids in the region of £50 million if they are to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Kounde joined Sevilla from French side Bordeaux in a deal worth £21 million in the summer of 2019. The 22-year-old has developed into one of La Liga's best defenders in his two seasons with the Spanish side.

Kounde played a key role in Sevilla's Europa League triumph last season and helped Julen Lopetegui's side finish in fourth place in the La Liga table this season. His impressive performances for the Spanish side earned him a call-up to the French squad for Euro 2020.

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the French sensation this summer. Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign a young defender to partner Thiago Silva in the center of defense next season, and eventually become a long-term replacement for the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be desperate to make defensive reinforcements this summer. The Gunners have parted ways with David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis since January, and will therefore need to sign a top-quality defender this summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal are likely to face competition from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and PSG for the 22-year-old's signature.

Chelsea will have the upper hand over Arsenal in the race to sign Jules Kounde

Despite losing 2-1 to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, Chelsea were able to finish in the top four thanks to Leicester's 4-2 defeat to Tottenham.

The Blues will therefore, be able to offer Jules Kounde Champions League football next season. The Gunners endured a dismal campaign, finishing the season in eighth place.

Jules Kounde could, however, prefer to stay at Sevilla after Julen Lopetegui's side sealed qualification to next season's Champions League by finishing fourth in La Liga.

