Sevilla use hilarious meme involving Chelsea legend Frank Lampard after confirming UCL berth

La Liga outfit Sevilla have posted a meme involving former Chelsea midfielder and current Everton manager Frank Lampard following their UEFA Champions League qualification. Following their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Sevilla secured a top-four berth this season.

After securing their Champions League qualification, Sevilla tweeted two pictures of Lampard, one with a smiling face and the other with a straight look. That was in reference to the kings of the Europa League not playing the competition next season, as they'll play in the Champions League.

Sevilla's tweeted the meme with the caption:

"I was hoping we’d be in the Europa League because we’re Europa League merchants you know *chuckles* but no seriously we’re very happy to be in the Champions League."

Sevilla are widely regarded as one of the best teams in the Europa League. They have won a record six titles in the competition, including back-to-back triumphs in 2006 and 2007 and three in a row between 2014 and 2016.

Under Unai Emery, they beat Benfica, Dnipro and Liverpool in the title matches to become the first team to do a Europa League three-peat. They won their sixth title in the competition in 2020 under Julen Lopetegui, beating Serie A giants Inter Milan 3-2 in the final, with Luuk de Jong scoring a brace.

It's worth mentioning that Chelsea have won the Europa League twice. The Blues first won the tournament in 2013, beating Benfica in the final. Their most recent Europa League triumph came against Arsenal in 2019. The Blues won 4-1 on that occasion, with Eden Hazard netting a brace.

Chelsea return to Premier League action after FA Cup disappointment

Chelsea will return to Premier League action after losing the FA Cup final to Liverpool on penalties on Saturday, May 14.

In the process, the Blues became the first team to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals and have lost twice to the Reds in domestic cup finals this season. Thomas Tuchel's side lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup title match, also on penalties, earlier this year.

Tuchel's men will now face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday, 19 May. They need a win to secure a third-place finish, with a game to spare.

We are Chelsea, we'll be back. To a man, we gave it everything.We are Chelsea, we'll be back. To a man, we gave it everything. We are Chelsea, we'll be back. 💛 https://t.co/27JWDFXV1Z

They are two points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. Fifth-placed Arsenal, meanwhile, are four points behind Thomas Tuchel's men.

