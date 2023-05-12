Shakira spotted enjoying boat ride with F1 superstar in Miami, fans delighted for her after Gerard Pique break up

Following her breakup with Gerard Pique, the Miami sun shone brightly on Colombian songstress Shakira and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The duo was caught by the paparazzi enjoying the city's salty sea breeze on a lavish yacht ride, and her fans are delighting in her newfound joy.

They were also witnessed at the high-end Cipriani restaurant in Miami, according to AS. This sighting took place following the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, as the city's social scene quickly welcomed Shakira with open arms. The singer notably made the move to Miami in April 2023, after ending things with Gerard Pique.

Pop Hive @thepophive Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a boat ride together in Miami today. Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a boat ride together in Miami today. https://t.co/aoiYEUx6GI

The story revolves around the Wednesday yacht ride, which saw Shakira, Hamilton, and a close-knit group of friends, including Shakira's children, cruising along Miami's coastline. AS revealed that the boarding took place outside her sprawling $20 million mansion, where the driver assisted the pop icon onto the yacht.

The reaction on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, was a flurry of positivity. Fans expressed their excitement seeing her with the Formula 1 superstar. Here is a selection of their tweets:

adwait @ad_waitt @thepophive bro close to getting the big W @thepophive bro close to getting the big W

Shakira wins Billboard's Woman of the Year, following Gerard Pique break up

In the world of music, the Colombian singer continues to make waves with her unflinching dedication to her craft. While her personal life may be attracting attention, with her break up with Gerard Pique making the news, her music has been her focus.

This is a move that has clearly paid off, as she was recently crowned the Billboard's Woman of the Year for 2023.

Accepting the accolade, the pop sensation stated (via AS):

“This has been a year of seismic changes. I have felt more than ever what it means to be a woman.”

In an empowering continuation of her acceptance speech, she expressed:

“Women are so much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think and we are more independent than we were taught to be."

Fans will be eagerly anticipating more news updates surrounding the singer and her relation to Lewis Hamilton.

Poll : 0 votes