Shakira takes brutal Valentine’s Day dig at Barcelona legend Gerard pique with ‘might kill my ex’ claim on Instagram

Colombian pop star Shakira seemingly took aim at Barcelona legend and ex-partner Gerard Pique once again in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Shakira and Pique were among the most popular celebrity couples in the world. They got into a relationship in 2011 after they initially met each other during the filming of the singer's hit 2010 FIFA World Cup song Waka Waka.

The pair had their first son, Milan, in January 2013 and had another boy two years later. However, after being together for 11 years, they confirmed their breakup in a joint statement in June last year.

Shakira and Pique were then embroiled in a dispute over the custody of their two children. It was later agreed that Milan and Sasha will live with the pop star in Miami, with the Spaniard allowed to see them as often as he wants.

Despite the arrangement, it has been evident that there was no love lost between them. The Colombian singer, who allegedly found out that the Barcelona great was cheating on her, in particular, has often taken jibes at her ex-partner in recent months.

In the latest of a series of events, Shakira took a brutal dig at Pique with an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. She appeared to express her frustration with the 36-year-old by posting a video of herself lip-syncing to SZA's hit track Kill Bill. She can be seen mouthing this set of lyrics:

"I might kill my ex, not the best idea... His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?... I might kill my ex, I still love him though... Rather be in jail than alone... I did it all for love..."

The video, in which the singer-songwriter can be seen mopping the floor, has garnered over 2.6 million likes on Instagram.

Shakira and Pique are involved in a war of words

Shakira also seemingly took aim at Pique in her recently released song titled BZRP Music Sessions #53. She appeared to mock the former defender's new girlfriend Clara Chia, with whom he cheated on the singer, as well.

In the song, the Waka Waka fame compares Chia to a Casio watch and a Renault Twingo. Meanwhile, she likened herself to a Ferrari and a Rolex, alleging that her ex-boyfriend downgraded his partner.

The former Barcelona star then responded to her diss track by announcing a partnership with Casio. He was then seen driving a Renault Twingo in what appeared to be another subtle dig at the mother of his children.

