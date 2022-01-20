"Shame on you" - German media slams Lionel Messi over Lewandowski snub at the Best FIFA awards

Lionel Messi has come under fire from a German news outlet for snubbing Robert Lewandowski in his votes for FIFA's The Best award.

The Bayern Munich ace won the trophy for the second consecutive year, pipping the Argentine by just four points in the final standings.

Shortly after the ceremony on Monday, it was revealed who the players voted for, and Messi didn't mention Lewandowski in his top three picks.

Just two months earlier, when he lifted his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, the former Barcelona ace sent Lewandowski a heartfelt message.

In his acceptance speech, Lionel Messi acknowledged the Pole's incredible run and hoped that FIFA would give him the Golden Ball for 2020 which was originally canceled.

But the fact that he overlooked him while voting for The Best award hasn't gone down well with some of the German press.

"Shame on you" read the headline on Bild.

They also pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo's top choice for the award was Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi instead named his PSG team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, along with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, as his top choices for the gong.

When Lewandowski was asked to give his opinion about Messi's selection, he said:

"Those were very nice words from Messi at the Ballon d'Or. Now with his choice – you have to ask him the question! I haven't done anything wrong that he can be mad at me except my sporting output. That's his decision, I don't want to say anything negative."

The Polish striker, meanwhile, named Jorginho in first place ahead of Messi, with Ronaldo his third choice.

Lewandowski overtakes Lionel Messi for The Best awards won

This was Lewandowski's second 'The Best' award, having also won it last year for a memorable 2020.

It puts him ahead of Lionel Messi on the all-time list, with the PSG star winning the gong only in 2019.

Since the awards began in 2016, Ronaldo is the only other player to have won it multiple times (also twice).

Luka Modric also reps the winners list, with the Croatian named the best player for his efforts throughout 2018.

Lewandowski, who was denied the Ballon d'Or twice, can at least claim to have won more of 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award than Messi.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Argentine is seemingly unassailable in the Golden Ball count but hasn't enjoyed as much luck with this award.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Diptanil Roy